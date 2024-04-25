POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
India 2024 elections: political parties enlist influencers to woo voters
03:46
World
India 2024 elections: political parties enlist influencers to woo voters
Amid the world's largest multi-phase general election, spanning from April 19 to June 1, political parties in India are turning to social media to expand their voter base. Since the inception of the Digital India Initiative in 2015, India has emerged as the largest market on platforms like Meta and YouTube, solidifying social media's role in shaping the country's political landscape for the next five years. #India
April 25, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?