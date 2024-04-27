POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US historian says student movement needs a fair hearing
01:08
World
US historian says student movement needs a fair hearing
“It would be really nice if for once in American history those who are not young would listen to young people” From the anti-Vietnam War protests to the American civil rights movement, student protests have always been repressed, unpopular and caricatured in recent US history, according to NYU historian Robert Cohen. Cohen, who specialises in social protests in 20th century Americas, tells TRT World that a “majority of the American public is uncomfortable with student activism” because they raise “uncomfortable questions”.
April 27, 2024
