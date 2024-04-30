POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What role could TikTok play in elections?
What role could TikTok play in elections?
TikTok attracts around one billion users a month. That’s a huge audience - and a lot of potential voters. But with disinformation a real problem and concerns mounting over cyber security, what role will TikTok play in this year of record elections? Guests: Peter Warren Chairperson at the Cyber Security Research Institute Bill Mew Digital Privacy Campaigner Mary-Ann Russon Technology Reporter Mariah Al-Idrissi Content Creator and Model
April 30, 2024
