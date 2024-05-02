POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Georgia rocked by clashes over controversial bill in Tbilisi
Georgia rocked by clashes over controversial bill in Tbilisi
Riot Police in Georgia have broken up a protest outside the country’s parliament in Tbilisi. The protests were against a controversial new law forcing some NGOs and media organizations to register as foreign agencies. A similar law was introduced in Russia in 2012 and opposition politicians fear it will be used to suppress the media and political freedoms in Georgia as it has in Russia. Simon McGregor-Wood has more
May 2, 2024
