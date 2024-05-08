POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How is the UK Rwanda asylum plan affecting Ireland?
26:20
World
How is the UK Rwanda asylum plan affecting Ireland?
Ireland - like many European countries - is seeing a growing number of asylum seekers. It’s blaming the UK and the open border with the north for the influx. Can the two countries come to an agreement or will the political standoff worsen? Guests: Lucky Khambule Former Asylum Seeker and Co-founder of the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland Ciara Smyth Programme Director in International Migration and Refugee Law Jonathan Tonge Professor of Politics at the University of Liverpool Claire Pearsall Former Special Adviser at the UK Home Office
May 8, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?