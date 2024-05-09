World Share

EU marks Europe Day one month ahead of crucial bloc elections

The European Union is marking Europe Day, to celebrate peace and unity across the continent. The EU’s achievements are put on centre stage across member state capitals – and its institutions in Brussels and Luxembourg were opened to the public. But the celebrations - with elections just a month away - come at a time when there is war in Ukraine, a climate crisis and a shift from the political left to the right. Daniel Padwick reports.