POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brazil Floods: Death Toll Reaches 136 | Climate Crisis Impact
03:00
World
Brazil Floods: Death Toll Reaches 136 | Climate Crisis Impact
The death toll from heavy rains in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state has climbed to 136. More heavy rain is forecast for Rio Grande do Sul state, where many of the remaining residents are poor and unable to move to less dangerous areas. Weather across South America is affected by the El Nino climate phenomenon, which periodically warms surface waters in the equatorial Pacific. In Brazil, El Nino has historically caused droughts in the north and intense rainfall in the south, and this year, the effects have been particularly severe. Scientists say extreme weather is occurring more frequently due to climate change. Caroline Medeiros Rocha Frasson, Public Policy Director at LACLIMA and the co-founder of Amazonians Network for Climate, joins us from Sao Paulo...
May 12, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?