Palestine Talks | Dr. Sahar Mohamed Khamis on US student protests for Gaza
15:04
World
Palestine Talks | Dr. Sahar Mohamed Khamis on US student protests for Gaza
Professor of Communication Sahar Mohamed Khamis from the University of Maryland tells TRT World that student protests for Gaza across the globe show that “the world is waking up” and that they will have a “ripple effect on American policy” in the long-term. She says the “snowballing effect” and “eye-opening moment”, which has led to more than 120 universities being impacted by Gaza encampments, is the result of students realising that the US ideals they have been taught are not respected when it comes to Palestine. #PalestineTalks
May 13, 2024
