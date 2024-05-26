POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Africa votes 30 years after ending apartheid
South Africa votes 30 years after ending apartheid
South Africa gears up for Wednesday's national vote, 30 years after it became a democracy and ending a government policy of racial segregation known as apartheid. A possibly pivotal election that could see the African National Congress, which has been in the government ever since the end of white minority rule in 1994 fail to win an absolute majority. Grace Kuria Kanja takes a look at previous polls and how far the country has come since.
May 26, 2024
