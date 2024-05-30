World Share

Stoltenberg: Ukraine can prevail, but only with support from NATO

NATO's Secretary General has warned members of the alliance they must step up support for Ukraine, as its conflict with Russia enters a potentially perilous new phase. An offensive in the north is threatening the country's second largest city, Kharkiv. Ukraine’s military says it has stabilised defences in the region but warns Russia's amassing troops nearby. It comes as Kiev's allies discuss the use of Western weaponry on targets inside Russia - which the Kremlin says would mark a dramatic escalation. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has the details.