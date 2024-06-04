POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Eight people killed in drone attack on a vehicle in Deir al Balah
02:09
World
Eight people killed in drone attack on a vehicle in Deir al Balah
The United Nations has described the situation in Gaza as 'beyond catastrophic' and has again called for an end to Israel's assault on the enclave. Pressure's mounting on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's increasingly isolated government to accept a ceasefire proposal presented last week. But in the last 24 hours alone, Israeli strikes have killed dozens more people across Gaza, bringing the total Palestinian death toll since attacks began to more than 36-and-half-thousand. Jay Akbar has the latest.
June 4, 2024
