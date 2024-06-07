POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
At least 40 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on UNRWA school
At least 40 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on UNRWA school
Civilians are being forced to move in a circle of death. That's how UN officials are describing life in Gaza. Israel continues to attack the enclave. Thirteen Palestinians were killed and several others wounded early Friday morning in a series of airstrikes, which targeted central and northern Gaza. A desalination plant in Nuseirat has also been attacked, claiming more lives in the same area Israeli missiles killed at least 40 people at a UN-run school on Thursday morning. Andy Roesgen reports.
June 7, 2024
