UN accuses Israeli military of carrying out 'extermination'

Israeli authorities are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza according to a UN commission report. It comes as several people have been killed in Al Mawasi’s evacuation zone, with dozens injured. As the death toll rises and life-changing injuries mount, with the majority of victims women and children, the international community have been compelled to intervene - offering safe havens for children. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.