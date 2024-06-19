POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN accuses Israeli military of carrying out 'extermination'
02:24
World
UN accuses Israeli military of carrying out 'extermination'
Israeli authorities are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza according to a UN commission report. It comes as several people have been killed in Al Mawasi’s evacuation zone, with dozens injured. As the death toll rises and life-changing injuries mount, with the majority of victims women and children, the international community have been compelled to intervene - offering safe havens for children. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
June 19, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?