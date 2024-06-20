World Share

Ramaphosa leads coalition amid economic challenges

Newly inaugurated South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says he accepts and respects the results of the elections and that voters of the country did not give any single party the full mandate to govern the country alone. With a new coalition agreement in place, he says people have now directed these parties to work together to address the plight and challenges in the country. Close to 20 heads of state, including Nigeria's Bola Tinuba and the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, were in attendance. Crystal Orderson reports from South Africa