POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A young Canadian Palestinian nurse describes horrors he saw at Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital
02:45
World
A young Canadian Palestinian nurse describes horrors he saw at Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital
‘People would come in with complete amputations, burns, and you know that they will die’ Meet Ahmed Kouta, a Canadian Palestinian nurse, who describes the horrors he saw for months at Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital in an exclusive interview with TRT World. Since Israel’s launching a war on Gaza on October 7, the 23-year-old nurse documented the dire situation in Gaza’s hospitals, sharing his experiences with over 400,000 followers on Instagram. Kouta worked tirelessly in the emergency ward of al-Shifa Hospital, which handled many of the casualties in the brutal Israeli attacks that killed more than 37,400 Palestinians. ‘If doctors say I’m not going to do this anymore, then many patients will die waiting.’ ‘Some patients were alive, but they were going to die as there was no space to treat them, and there were so many of them waiting for treatment.’
June 20, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?