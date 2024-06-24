POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why is the world of chocolate in crisis?
26:30
World
Why is the world of chocolate in crisis?
Chocolate: For many of us in the West, it’s usually one of life’s more affordable luxuries. But the people who grow cocoa beans in poorer parts of the world are being squeezed by climate change and rising costs. Just how bad could the cocoa crisis get? Guests: Evans Appiah Kissi Lecturer in Sustainability Management at the University of Kassel Kristy Leissle Founder and CEO of African Cocoa Marketplace Anouk Franck Policy Advisor for Oxfam Novib Tedd George Founder of Kleos Advisory
June 24, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?