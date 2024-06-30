POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK head to polls, the national health service is a major concern
03:18
World
UK head to polls, the national health service is a major concern
As the UK heads to the polls, the national health service has become a major part of all the political parties' manifestos. The NHS is currently crippled by a waiting list of nearly 7.6 million people and overcrowded hospitals. As the main parties battle it out with pledges for more funding, patients, doctors and voters are worried about the future of the NHS amid plans to introduce widespread use of private resources. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.
June 30, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?