What is happening in Myanmar today, and where does it leave Rohingya Muslims?
04:22
World
What is happening in Myanmar today, and where does it leave Rohingya Muslims?
Since a military coup rocked Myanmar in 2021, Rohingya Muslims — the “world's most persecuted minority,” according to the UN — have been caught in a deadly middle ground. This comes after a brutal army crackdown on the Rohingya in 2017, with the UN accusing Myanmar of demonstrating “genocidal intent” through its widespread killing and rapes of the Rohingya, leading to a mass exodus. What is happening in Myanmar today, and where does it leave Rohingya Muslims?
July 30, 2024
