Far-right AfD party wins election in East German state of Thuringia

Germany's AfD party's celebrating a 'historic success', with a big victory for the far-right in the eastern state of Thuringia - securing a third of the vote - whilst also finishing a close second in neighbouring state of Saxony. Chancellor Olaf Scholz describes the results as 'bitter' calling on other mainstream parties to form state governments without the far right. But all eyes are on Eastern Germany as the results mark a resurgence of anti-immigrant, populist politics in Germany and beyond. Shadia Edwards- Dashti has this report from Dresden.