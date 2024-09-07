POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
26-year-old Turkish-American activist fatally shot while protesting peacefully
02:24
World
26-year-old Turkish-American activist fatally shot while protesting peacefully
The UN has called for a 'full investigation' and accountability for the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi. The Turkish-American activist was shot by the Israeli army in the Occupied West Bank, while taking part in a peaceful protest against Israeli settler violence. Witnesses say soldiers opened fire on the protesters - deliberately targetting them. The US says its "deeply disturbed by the tragic death" - and wants more information from Israel. Pinar Nisasta has more.
September 7, 2024
