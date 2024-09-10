POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US condemns killing of Turkish-American activist in occupied West Bank
World
US condemns killing of Turkish-American activist in occupied West Bank
The US Secretary of State has condemned the killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, calling it 'unprovoked and unjustified' His remarks came during his two-day state visit to the UK and followed a statement from the Israeli army, which claims that Eygi was unintentionally struck while targeting a key instigator of the protests. Secretary Antony Blinken also emphasised the need for Israeli forces to reassess their actions in the occupied West Bank. Our correspondent Paul Hawkins reports.
September 10, 2024
