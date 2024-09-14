POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkish-American activist’s family prepares burial
02:32
World
Turkish-American activist’s family prepares burial
The Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi has been laid to rest in her family's hometown on the Aegean coast. The 26-year-old was shot by Israeli forces while attending a peaceful protest in the occupied West Bank, earlier this month. Her family, who moved to the United States when Eygi was a baby, have described her as a kind-hearted, silly, and passionate soul, and they've been reflecting on her short, but significant life. Obaida Hitto reports from Didim in Western Türkiye.
September 14, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?