World Share

Around 3,700 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity

Russian prisoners of war held in Ukraine have told TRT World about the collapse of Moscow’s defences in the Kursk region. As part of a rare visit to a holding facility, our reporter Joel Flynn was able to speak to some, who told him about their surrender after being abandoned by their officers. It comes after hundreds of POWs were exchanged by Russia and Ukraine in the latest swap deal that Kiev says was made possible by the surprise Kursk offensive it launched last month. Ukrainian officials say they have captured at least 600 Russian soldiers during that incursion, allowing more of their own soldiers to be returned. Officials say around 3,700 have now been saved from Russian captivity. This is Joel Flynn’s report.