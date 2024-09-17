World Share

At least 26 people killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza on Tuesday

Israel continues with its relentless attacks on Gaza - killing at least 26 Palestinians and injuring more than 80 others across the strip on Tuesday. Emergency workers are digging through the rubble in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza after the latest Israeli strike targeted residential buildings. Meanwhile, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry says mediators’ efforts 'are still ongoing' for a Gaza ceasefire deal - meaning there's yet to be a breakthrough. Irem Aksu has more.