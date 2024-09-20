POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russia using high-powered weaponry in civilian areas in Ukraine
03:34
World
Russia using high-powered weaponry in civilian areas in Ukraine
US and other Western allies appear to have denied Ukraine's request to use long-range missiles inside Russia, which Kiev believes could change the face of the war. Russian attacks on Ukraine this year have killed more than 11,000 civilians, with many of those deaths in the country’s second-largest city Kharkiv. As part of a special report from the city, TRT World’s Joel Flynn takes a look at the power of Russia’s arsenal, and its devastating effects.
September 20, 2024
