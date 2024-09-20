World Share

‘Good their pagers blew up’: US actor Michael Rapaport ridicules victims of Lebanon device blasts

American actor Michael Rapaport sparks online backlash after sharing videos mocking thousands of victims of pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon.Rapaport is being slammed for his atrocious response to the killings of dozens of Lebanese, including children, and the maiming of thousands others.Beyond his widely shared video, Rapaport has made several statements on social media calling for crude violence against people of Lebanon and Hezbollah.The two-day blasts of pagers and walkie-talkies, blamed on Israel, killed at least 37 people and wounded more than 3000 others, including civilians, medics and childrenLebanese doctors have reported treating multiple amputations, facial laceration and eye wounds across the country from the device blasts.