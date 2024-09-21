POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Dozens killed in Beirut attack, including three children and seven women
02:37
World
Dozens killed in Beirut attack, including three children and seven women
At the Israel-Lebanon border, Hezbollah continues to retaliate with rockets as Israel bombs southern Lebanon. These tit-for-tat attacks follow Israel's strike on Beirut and the assassination of two top Hezbollah commanders on Friday. A day earlier, Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, blamed Israel for electronic device explosions that killed at least 37 people in Lebanon earlier this week, calling the attacks a declaration of war. In recent hours, there have been more cross-border exchanges. Priyanka Navani has the story.
September 21, 2024
