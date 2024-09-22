World Share

Hezbollah deputy leader says conflict has entered a new phase

The deputy leader of Hezbollah states that the confrontation with Israel has entered a new phase, describing it as an open-ended battle of reckoning. The simmering conflict between Israel and the Lebanese group intensified over the weekend, with both sides launching some of their largest and most significant attacks since October. As Hezbollah strikes deeper into Israeli territory, it is also facing hundreds of airstrikes. Priyanka Navani reports from Beirut.