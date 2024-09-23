POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon faces Israeli deadly attacks as exchanges escalate
02:18
World
An Israeli minister calls for the occupation of southern Lebanon. The Israeli army launches multiple air strikes against the area, including 80 air raids on Nabatieh. Major airlines suspend flights to the region and the Chinese government tells its citizens to leave Israel as soon as possible. Malik Fuda reports on Monday morning's escalation of exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah. On the Lebanese side, at least 100 people were killed and many more injured.
September 23, 2024
