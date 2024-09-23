World Share

Israel attacks Lebanon: prelude to all-out war with Hezbollah?

Does Israel's ongoing bombardment of Southern Lebanon mean a ground invasion is just around the corner? On Monday, Israel launched its most intense aerial attacks in almost a year - on what it says are Hezbollah positions across the border. It's prompted a warning from the United Nations, that the region is on the brink of imminent catastrophe. So... is this conflict heading towards all-out war? Today's Newsmaker is the Israel-Lebanon conflict. Guests: Nizar Ghanem Director of Research at Alternative Policy Institute Rami Khouri Distinguished Public Policy Fellow at the American University of Beirut Afshin Shahi Associate Professor in Middle East Politics and Intl Relations, Keele University #theNewsmaker #israellebanon #lebanonattacks