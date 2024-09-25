Dissanayake's challenge: can he transform Sri Lanka?
Can Sri Lanka's new Marxist president turn the island nation's fortune around?
Anura Kumara Dissanayake has been elected as Sri Lanka's new president, ending decades of rule by political dynasties. With promises to support the working class, fight corruption, and renegotiate with global lenders, he faces enormous challenges. Can he live up to the expectations of a population desperate for change?
Today's Newsmaker is Sri Lanka
Guests:
Umesh Moramudali
Lecturer in Economics at the University of Colombo
Aruna Kulatunga
Former Adviser to President Ranil Wickremesinghe
Prashan De Visser
Founder and President of United Centenary Front Party
#theNewsmakers #srilanka #anurakumaradissanayake