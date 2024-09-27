BizTech Share

Sri Lanka’s New President Tackles Economic Crisis

ust days into his presidency, Anura Kumara Dissanayake is gearing up to resume crucial negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, aiming to ease the impact of austerity on Sri Lanka’s poor. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s informal economy, which contributes over 50% of its GDP, faces significant challenges. Nearly 80% of small businesses in the country fail within five years due to limited access to credit and harsh economic conditions. This video explores how proper financial inclusion and government support could change the game for these small businesses. We also look at the recent surge in Chinese stocks, set for their best week in 16 years thanks to central bank stimulus. Keywords: Sri Lanka IMF negotiations, Anura Kumara Dissanayake economic crisis, Nigeria informal economy, Nigerian small business struggles, financial inclusion Nigeria, small business failure rate, China stock market surge, central bank stimulus