POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel’s escalating war: Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and beyond
26:30
World
Israel’s escalating war: Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and beyond
As Israel targets its enemies across the region, is it creating a greater danger for all? Bombing Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and still pursuing Hamas in Gaza- Israel insists it's acting in self defence across the Middle East. But with more civilians dying every day, is a more entrenched resistance forming, that could threaten lives far beyond regional borders? Join our experts as we debate the implications of this widening conflict and what it means for the future of the Middle East. This is the Newsmakers. Guests: Drew Mikhael Nonresident Fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy Makram Ouaiss Executive Director of the Lebanese Center for Policy Studies Basem Shabb Former Member of Parliament for Future Movement #theNewsmakers #Israel #Lebanon
September 30, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?