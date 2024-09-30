POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Austria’s Freedom Party secures first far-right in victory since WWII
Austria's far-right Freedom Party has opened the door to a “new era” according to its leader Herbert Kickl, who's celebrating an unprecedented election victory after securing 29.2% of the vote. Whilst the result's almost three points ahead of the conservative People's Party, it's far short of a majority. As parties now contemplate what alliances they could join to form a coalition government, the reality of the far-right gains is sinking in amongst the electorate. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more from the Austrian capital.
September 30, 2024
