Lebanese health authority reports dozens killed in Israeli strike
02:22
World
Lebanon's health ministry reports that at least ten people have been killed in bombardments in the northern Beka Valley. This comes as air strikes resumed in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Thursday night for the first time in a week. Amhaz is just one of many towns across Lebanon facing relentless attacks, despite ongoing US efforts to secure a ceasefire. Many now fear that peace talks may amount to little more than empty gestures. Priyanka Navani reports from Lebanon.
November 1, 2024
