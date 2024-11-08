POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Yunus Emre Institute Hosts ALTE Summit on language inclusivity
02:24
World
Yunus Emre Institute Hosts ALTE Summit on language inclusivity
Türkiye’s Yunus Emre Institute hosted the 61st meeting of the Association of Language Test Providers in Europe (ALTE) in Istanbul on Friday. The event brought together 185 participants from 60 countries, attending both in person and online. A range of panel discussions covered diverse topics related to language assessment and inclusivity. TRT World’s Yunus Demiroglu reports from Istanbul.
November 8, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?