Dr Ann Gillies’ Powerful Testimony: From Trauma to Truth

Dr Ann Gillies was one of the key figures featured in TRT World’s compelling documentary “Gender Wars in Canada.” This time, we spoke with her about her incredible life journey and how she felt after the documentary’s release. “This is so, so important … Parents need to see this. Educators need to see this. Politicians need to see this because this is truth.” – Dr Ann Gillies Dr Gillies shares her personal journey of surviving trauma and the hidden dangers of gender ideology in Canadian education. In her emotional and candid interview, she calls on all of us to protect children from being indoctrinated into sexual confusion. Watch the powerful documentary “Gender Wars in Canada”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k68gSaTAQeU