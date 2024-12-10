What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Netanyahu: The collapse of Assad's regime opens new opportunities for Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria opens up new opportunities for Israel. His comment follows Israel's recent control of buffer zones in areas held by Syria. Ashish Prashar, former Middle East adviser and political strategist to Joe Biden, offers insights on Israel's actions in Syria following the collapse of the former regime. https://youtu.be/ssYtE-PJ6f4