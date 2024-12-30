POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Korea launches 'comprehensive inspection' of Boeing 737-800
South Korea launches 'comprehensive inspection' of Boeing 737-800
In one of the worst aviation disasters in South Korean history, a jetliner skidded off the runway killing 179 people on Sunday. More details are emerging surrounding the crash, with a bird strike seen as the most likely cause. Meanwhile, family members of those on the flight have gathered at the airport to receive information confirming their relatives' deaths. A warning: some viewers may find images in this report disturbing. Frank Smith reports.
December 30, 2024
