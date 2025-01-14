World Share

Mediators seek to finalise Gaza truce deal after 'breakthrough'

Hamas and Israel are on the verge of reaching a ceasefire, marking significant progress after months of indirect negotiations. The US President has expressed confidence that the deal is nearly finalised, a sentiment echoed by both Tel Aviv and Hamas. Qatar and Egypt, who have been mediating the talks, shared an update within the past hours, confirming that discussions are now focused on finalising the agreement and its implementation. Shadia Edwards Dashti reports.