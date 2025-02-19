POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Myanmar's emergency powers: Will the junta ever let go?
27:00
World
Myanmar's emergency powers: Will the junta ever let go?
Four years after overthrowing a democratically elected government, Myanmar's military junta extends its state of emergency for the seventh time. Despite pledges to hold elections in 2025, the military is losing territory to opposing forces while the deposed government remains imprisoned or in exile. As rebel armies gain ground and the economy crumbles, questions arise about whether Myanmar is heading toward further fragmentation. With ASEAN under Malaysia's leadership and China's strategic interests at play, can Myanmar find a path to stability and democracy? Today's Newsmaker is Myanmar. Guests: Kyaw Win Executive Director of Burma Human Rights Network Charles Santiago Co-chair of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights Maung Zarni Co-founder of Forces of Renewal Southeast Asia
February 19, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?