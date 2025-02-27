World Share

Israel set to impose strict security measures during Ramadan

With the Muslim holy month of Ramadan approaching, Palestinian merchants in occupied East Jerusalem are bracing for yet another difficult season. The Old City is usually adorned with colourful lights and lanterns, but this year decorations are sparse, mirroring the sombre mood. Israeli restrictions on Palestinian worshippers and heightened security measures are adding to concerns, further impacting an already struggling economy, as Mohammad Al-Kassim reports