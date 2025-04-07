World Share

Journalist killed after Israel strikes tents at Gaza's Nasser Hospital

In Gaza, the President of the Palestinian Red Crescent has called for an independent inquiry after a video resurfaced, purporting to show the execution of 15 medics at the hands of the Israeli army. But it’s not only medical personnel—journalists have also apparently been targeted, with one killed when Israeli warplanes bombed makeshift tents in Khan Younis. Six UN heads have condemned the Israeli army's actions in Gaza, saying they show utter disregard for human life. Kristina Simich reports.