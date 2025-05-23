POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Small but crucial aid delivery finally reaches Gaza
02:29
World
Small but crucial aid delivery finally reaches Gaza
More than 100 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since Thursday. Meanwhile, amid an acute shortage of basic supplies in the occupied Strip, the World Health Organization says its health system is at breaking point. In the past week, four major hospitals suspended services due to their proximity to dangerous incidents. Only 19 of the Strip's 36 hospitals are still operational. And at least 94% of Gaza's hospitals have been damaged or destroyed. Kristina Simich reports.
May 23, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?