Israeli PM declares control over Jerusalem from controversial tunnel
00:35
Politics
May 28, 2025

From a tunnel beneath occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City near the Al Aqsa Mosque Compound, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the city would “always remain” under Israeli control.

The video, shared on his X account, has sparked widespread outrage. The tunnel is part of a controversial project led by a Zionist settler organisation, operating under the guise of archaeological excavation, and widely seen as an attempt to assert Israeli sovereignty over occupied East Jerusalem.

