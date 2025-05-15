Dutch protesters arrested at shipping firm accused of transporting weapons to Israel
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters were arrested for chaining themselves in the lobby of Maersk Line’s headquarters in Rotterdam, protesting the global shipping giant's alleged transportation of weapons to and from Israel.
May 15, 2025
Protesters chained themselves to glass turnstiles and metal structures, blocking all entry and exit points and effectively shutting down access to the building for several hours, causing significant disruption to the company’s operations.