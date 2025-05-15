POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Dutch protesters arrested at shipping firm accused of transporting weapons to Israel
War on Gaza
Dutch protesters arrested at shipping firm accused of transporting weapons to Israel
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters were arrested for chaining themselves in the lobby of Maersk Line’s headquarters in Rotterdam, protesting the global shipping giant's alleged transportation of weapons to and from Israel.
May 15, 2025

Protesters chained themselves to glass turnstiles and metal structures, blocking all entry and exit points and effectively shutting down access to the building for several hours, causing significant disruption to the company’s operations.

