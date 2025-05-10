POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes on Indian military sites
00:44
India-Pakistan Conflict
Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes on Indian military sites
Pakistan has launched retaliatory military action—Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos—against India, according to the country’s state broadcaster, amid soaring tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals.
May 10, 2025

“Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos begins,” the Government of Pakistan said in an X post, announcing strikes on Indian military sites.

“Bunyan-un-Marsoos” translates to “solid structure” or “impenetrable wall.”

Pakistan claims it has responded “befittingly to Indian aggression” and has successfully targeted key Indian military installations.

“These actions are being taken in response to India’s first attack, which was an assault on our land, people, and sovereignty,” Pakistan said.

The Pakistani army said it destroyed a missile storage site in India’s Beas region as part of the operation.

The strikes are in retaliation for India’s Operation Sindoor, launched inside Pakistan on May 6.

“All Indian air bases used in the May 6 attack are being targeted simultaneously,” reported state-run Pakistan Television, citing military sources.

“Pakistani drones are flying over the Indian capital, New Delhi,” it added.

Islamabad says 36 civilians, including children, have been killed by Indian strikes and cross-border fire.

More Videos
Two gunmen firing shots at Sydney Bondi Beach
Bystander disarms gunman in Sydney attack
Multiple shootings at Sydney beach
Japan’s first female PM: Shattering the glass ceiling or a right turn?
Seeds of Resistance v Occupation
Gaza’s shrinking map: What Israel’s so-called ‘withdrawal’ means
Israel illegally intercept Gaza-bound flotilla
Israel’s genocide checklist: Prohibited use of weapons
Israel’s genocide checklist: Kill protected persons
Israel’s genocide checklist: attack and kill civilians