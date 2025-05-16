POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Politics
Trump: We didn't consult with Israel on Syria recognition
"We want Syria to succeed."
May 16, 2025


US President Donald Trump says Washington did not consult with Israel before the US recognised Syria’s new government under President Ahmed Alsharaa, despite Tel Aviv's reservations.

Trump defended the move as the right course of action, expressing confidence that it would benefit Syria.


