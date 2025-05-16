Trump: We didn't consult with Israel on Syria recognition
US President Donald Trump says Washington did not consult with Israel before the US recognised Syria’s new government under President Ahmed Alsharaa, despite Tel Aviv's reservations.
Trump defended the move as the right course of action, expressing confidence that it would benefit Syria.
