Holocaust survivor summoned for protesting for Gaza

“Letters have also been issued to prominent actor Khalid Abdalla, Stop the War Coalition officers Lindsey German, Alex Kenny and Andrew Murray, CND General Secretary Sophie Bolt, Friends of Al-Aqsa Chair, Ismail Patel, and probably will be to others,” the Palestine Solidarity Campaign said in a statement.



Kapos, who was seven years old when he was separated from his family during the Nazi occupation of Hungary, has been actively demonstrating for Gaza in recent months. In April 2024, he accused Israel of “weaponising the memory of the Holocaust.”