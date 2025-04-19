US zionists berate Holocaust survivor

Zionist group threatens to deport to “Palestine or El Salvador” Holocaust survivor Marione Ingram and a group of pro-Palestine activists who were protesting Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza outside the White House
April 19, 2025
More Videos
Two gunmen firing shots at Sydney Bondi Beach
Bystander disarms gunman in Sydney attack
Multiple shootings at Sydney beach
Japan’s first female PM: Shattering the glass ceiling or a right turn?
Seeds of Resistance v Occupation
Gaza’s shrinking map: What Israel’s so-called ‘withdrawal’ means
Israel illegally intercept Gaza-bound flotilla
Israel’s genocide checklist: Prohibited use of weapons